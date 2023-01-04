Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview Baptist Church at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community.

A Ford SUV was involved in the accident. Both the driver and the occupant - a mother and teenage daughter - were evaluated by emergency medical personnel before declining medical transport.

One lane of Hwy 184 was temporarily closed during the initial emergency services response and for vehicle recovery operations.

The Powers Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

The JCSD has not released a cause for the accident at this time.

