Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect

Ronald Buckley (center) made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
Ronald Buckley (center) made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court.

Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Buckley was wanted on two counts of murder after two people were killed at Loper’s Laundry in Laurel.

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

Buckley faces 12 felony charges total from separate incidents.

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the public’s help was indispensable in this case.

“I cannot say enough about our local Crime Stoppers,” said Cox. “The board director, Wilbur Chamberlain, who is a retired captain from LPD. They were the ones a lot of this information flowed through.”

Cox said the tip that caught Buckley in Ohio was sent through Crime Stoppers.

“I can’t say enough about CrimeStoppers, and if anyone has any information about this crime or other crimes, call Crimestoppers,” Cox said.

Anyone with information regarding crime tips can contact CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Midday Headlines 1/4
Midday Headlines 1/4
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview...
Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church
-
Temporary restraining order extended for St. James Wright VFW Post 5397