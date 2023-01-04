Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Biden: GOP speaker drama ‘not a good look’ for country

President Joe Biden gives remarks about the prolonged effort to select a House Speaker and discusses infrastructure on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, is “not a good look” for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, “I hope they get their act together.” He declined to say whether he had any choice for the speaker job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail.

House Republicans’ choice candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to win the required majority on three ballots Tuesday — the first time in a century a speaker hasn’t been selected on the first ballot. Members-elect are set to return to the chamber on Wednesday for additional balloting.

A speaker is required for the would-be members to be sworn-in and for the chamber’s business to begin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/2/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

Latest News

Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
Many health experts believe watching out for new COVID-19 variants will be important in slowing...
Anticipating new coronavirus variants can slow the spread, health experts say
The Hattiesburg Zoo promoted customizable field trips in 2021 after COVID regulations delayed...
Hattiesburg Zoo restarts outreach program after two-year hiatus
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
President Joe Biden gives remarks about the prolonged effort to select a House Speaker and...
Biden talks about House Speaker stalemate, infrastructure