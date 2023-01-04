Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram.

The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.

“We are thrilled to see such a big win in Mississippi,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Last week we had a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Moss Point. The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won since the Mississippi Lottery began in November of 2019.”

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000, Hewitt said.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/2/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo promoted customizable field trips in 2021 after COVID regulations delayed...
Hattiesburg Zoo restarts outreach program after two-year hiatus
File image
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Ezell to be sworn in as newest member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation
Mozingo takes office as executive director of Homes of Hope for children
Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit