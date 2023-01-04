3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, three Jones County residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), 32-year-old Donna Mckee was driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runnner southbound on Hwy 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole before overturning.

McKee and two passengers - Joseph Walker of Ellisville and Amanda Jordan of Laurel - were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

