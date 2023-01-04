2022 big year for Petal; More room for growth in 2023

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - As 2023 begins, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the past year has been a historic one for the Friendly City.

With the ARPA infrastructure projects completed and the $1.2 million capital projects fund, Ducker said 2022 was a year of moving forward.

“We have a clean town, we’ve got a great school and we’ve got a safe city,” said Ducker. “So, if we can put those three things and put them all together, I think we are going to be an attractive place to do business and an attractive place to live.”

With big businesses coming to Petal this year like the Chick-Fil-A on Evelyn Gandy, Ducker said the city is continuing to plan for projects, including the $ 1.5 million paving contract that will begin in the spring.

“We’ve got a lot of projects rolling right now,” Ducker said. “We’ve got the Matthews Branch project going (and) we got the Central Business District going online, so we’ve got a lot of moving parts. So, we are going to have some development, we are going to have some infrastructure and we are working on a lot of those things.”

Ducker said the biggest goal for Petal in 2023 will be to take a businesslike approach for every dollar that comes into the city.

“We’ve been really successful getting those set up the way we want them,” Ducker said. “It’s also important to understand we are going to swing and we are going to miss, so we got to dust ourselves off and keep bringing that some kind of energy that folks are paying us to do.”

