01/03 Ryan’s “Rapid Clearing” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s storms wrapped up overnight without bringing much verifiable severe weather, and now things will be clearing rapidly today. In fact, it was still raining at 3 am on the southeastern end of the pine belt, but there won’t be anything but sun in the sky by sunrise. That’ll lead us into a practically perfect day today, with an above average high near 72 and nothing but sunshine. High for this time of year should be around 60, so it’s high but not dramatically so. We will cool slightly though after this morning’s front, so expect a few chilly nights/mornings in a row and “closer-to-average” highs, but we won’t actually fall below 60 during this forecast period.

That means things will trend warmer than average for at least the next two weeks! While this one will be nothing but sunshine and drier air, next week is looking at least a little cloudy. We’ll see a couple of fronts moving in, bringing a few days of low rain chances and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, but there will still be periods of sunshine as well. It doesn’t look as if there are any concerns with severe weather with these either, meaning outside of a few showers next week things are looking considerably quieter for quite some time.

