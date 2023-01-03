Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m.

According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death appears to be multiple gunshot wounds. Coroner Shivers says an autopsy will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

