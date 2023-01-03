LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow.

The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Jones County School District - Closed A normal schedule will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Lamar Christian School - Closed All Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.



This list will continue to be updated as more school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

