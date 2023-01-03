Win Stuff
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

School Closures in the Pine Belt
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow.

The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Jones County School District - Closed
    • A normal schedule will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
  • Lamar Christian School - Closed
    • All Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

This list will continue to be updated as more school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

