Lawmakers prepare for first legislative session of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, lawmakers from across the state will return to Jackson for the first legislative session of 2023, which will last 90 days.

A few hot topics this session in Mississippi will include the state income tax, initiative petitions and crime.

Republican State Sen. Chris McDaniel’s said his top priority is the state income tax and getting rid of it.

“We need to be economically aggressive in attracting jobs,” said McDaniel. “If you want to see upward mobility with our people, then eliminate that punitive tax of success. In other words, where taxes exist, give the money back to Mississippians and let them spend it, and I think you’ll see jobs and creativity across our state improve.”

McDaniel said he also wants to focus on terms limits across the board, making them impact everybody consistently. These are just some of his ideas and he wants to hear feedback from his constituents.

“If they have any advice, comments or questions, then [they] need to hold us all accountable, including myself,” McDaniel said. “If I cast a vote that’s not conservative, they need to call me out on it.”

