Laurel woman accused of sexual battery

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman was arrested for sexual battery involving a minor over the holidays.

According to an affidavit of the charge, 21-year-old Hannah Estes is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while the minor was at Estes’ home. The incident reportedly happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Estes is accused of showing the minor a video of Estes giving a man oral sex and touching the minor in a private area.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

At the jail, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Carter conducted an interview with Estes, where she allegedly admitted to touching the minor for five seconds.

Estes made her initial appearance on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and her bond was set a $5,000 by Jones County Justice Court Sonny Saul. She has since been released on bond.

