Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.

Laurel double murder suspect in custody
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat.

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where he eventually was arrested.

Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

Laurel Chief Tommy Cox said they had planned to involve the governor in order to get Buckley back to Laurel. The suspect was transported to Laurel Monday around 9 a.m.

The entire extradition process took nearly three weeks, but Cox says the victims’ families are extremely happy that he is in custody.

Buckley is currently facing two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

However, Cox adds that more charges are a possibility.

“He’ll have his initial appearance where the judge will determine if he will have a bond or not,” said Cox. “Then, we will work, continue working because the work has never really stopped, continue working with the district attorney’s office to get the files together in order to get it in front of a grand jury to hopefully get him indicted on the charges.”

Cox said Buckley’s initial appearance in court is expected to be sometime this week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening

Latest News

Left: Camille from Merit Health Wesley. Right: Kingston from South Central Regional Medical...
New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers
FILE - Mississippi Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, left, fist bumps Lt. Gov....
Mississippi legislators could debate tax cuts again in 2023
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice