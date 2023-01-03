Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat.

Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where he eventually was arrested.

Laurel Chief Tommy Cox said they had planned to involve the governor in order to get Buckley back to Laurel. The suspect was transported to Laurel Monday around 9 a.m.

The entire extradition process took nearly three weeks, but Cox says the victims’ families are extremely happy that he is in custody.

Buckley is currently facing two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

However, Cox adds that more charges are a possibility.

“He’ll have his initial appearance where the judge will determine if he will have a bond or not,” said Cox. “Then, we will work, continue working because the work has never really stopped, continue working with the district attorney’s office to get the files together in order to get it in front of a grand jury to hopefully get him indicted on the charges.”

Cox said Buckley’s initial appearance in court is expected to be sometime this week.

