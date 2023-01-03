Jackson Zoo’s newest bear has a new name, thanks to the kids at one Jackson elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear formerly known as Spare Bear will henceforth be known as “Mathan,” following a vote of fourth and fifth-grade students at John Hopkins Elementary.

Before Christmas break, children in the class voted to rename the bear, which was brought to the Jackson Zoological Park late last summer after being abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle.

According to Babynames.com, Mathan is “primarily a name of English origin that means ‘Of Mars,’” and ‘based on the Latin name Martinus,’ which means “Of the God of Mars.”

Students chose from a list of five or six names, said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris.

Meanwhile, the young bear gaining weight and thriving in his new environment.

Harris says he expects the bear to go on public display once the water crisis has ended.

“The things the trainers want him to learn before he can be put in the exhibit, he’s learning,” he said. “He’s doing really well.”

