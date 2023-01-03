Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi.

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year.

“Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle Washington so it’s horrible,” said Gabriel Brooks, a Pine Belt visitor. “Down here I like it, amazing. I can fill up the tank twice.”

The state recorded its highest price ever in June of 2022 at $4.52 per gallon. Some drivers last summer had to choose between filling up their cars or putting food on their tables.

Some people in the Pine Belt are still wondering if prices will continue to fall.

“I’m hoping that they’re going down,” said Sandra Nichlos, a Pine Belt resident. “I can fill my car up and it’ll last a while. I’m definitely hoping they stay low and go lower. I don’t know if they’re going to rise but we can hope they stay low.”

The Mississippi average is currently lower than the national average of $3.22. Out of the 4 Mississippi metro areas listed by Triple A, Hattiesburg has the highest gas price average of $2.84.

“I’m a college student in school and I work, so it’s affordable for me right now being that I’m in school,” said Elisha Brown. “Paying for my groceries, and, you know, we have certain stuff we have to get for school as well. Hopefully, they remain low because right now they’re in a budget.”

