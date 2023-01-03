Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather makes its...
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, as severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area.

Pine Belt counties are beginning to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service as the severe weather system continues to move into the area.

Below are all the watches and warnings issued to counties in the Pine Belt at this time:

WATCHES:

TORNADO

  • All of the Pine Belt is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

