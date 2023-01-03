Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/2/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.

Wednesday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Cooler air will move in for Thursday and Friday as highs fall into the low 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 40s to upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

