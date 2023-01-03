Win Stuff
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.

The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters from Glade Fire & Rescue, M&M Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered apparent serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the rollover crash on Luther Hill Road near the intersection of Doncurt Road.

The driver, an adult female, was entrapped and had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters from Glade Fire & Rescue, M&M Fire & Rescue and Powers Fire & Rescue.

The driver was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

