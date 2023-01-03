Win Stuff
Crash causes downed power lines on Hwy 15 South

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 15 South is closed just south of the intersection of Lower Myrick Road due to a major vehicle crash with injuries and power lines down across Highway 15 South.

Traffic is being diverted and multiple emergency services units and power company personnel are on the scene.

JCSD, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, EMServ Ambulance Service, Glade Fire & Rescue, Powers Fire & Rescue, MS Power Company and the Jones County Emergency Management Agency units are also on the scene.

Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

