City of Petal excited for new Central Business District

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is constantly trying to improve and develop businesses, and one way the mayor is trying to grow the city is through a proposed Central Business District.

The idea is to open more avenues for investors to bring business into the city--industrial and commercial. Mayor Ducker says this will also bring a tax benefit for those investors for trying to build up the city not only for aesthetic purposes but also for future economic growth.

“[It’s] exciting, it’s another tool in the box,” said Ducker. “It doesn’t solve every problem or every issue we’ve got, but Petal as a town has struggled for a long time.

“There have been several runs at having some type of defined business district. We’re a growing town. There’s a lot of opportunity for investors in this town and you’re seeing that out on the Gandy and we want to make sure our entire town has that kind of experience and growth.”

Mayor Ducker says there will be a ribbon cutting later in the month to celebrate these plans for economic growth.

