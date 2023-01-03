Win Stuff
13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

