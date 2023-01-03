1/3 - First Alert Weather Day - Rex’s Tuesday AM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone!

The WDAM First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day in the Pine Belt. There could be showers this morning, but the main threat begins around 10 a.m. and lasts until later this evening.

Tornados are possible, especially in the afternoon, along with heavy rain and damaging winds. We could also see dangerous lightning and hail.

By tomorrow, however, sunny and less humid conditions will prevail for most of the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Lows will be in the mid-40s on Thursday morning and around 39 on Friday morning.

