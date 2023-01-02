Win Stuff
Pine Belt fireworks’ sales picked up down stretch of season

By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing cold and thunderstorms threatened to affect firework sales in South Mississippi, but a couple of holiday weekends pushed people to stands across the Pine Belt.

Many local tents have little to nothing left on their shelves as this season comes to a close.

This is the first time in seven years that Christmas and New Year’s fell on a Sunday, allowing shoppers a full weekend to get out and enjoy their fireworks with family.

The manager of a local stand said his relationship with his customers is what brought him success this year.

“It wasn’t looking like we were going to do very well, and then, about Saturday at noon, everybody started coming in, and it was just on from there,” Steven Aycock said. “I have a lot of repeat customers that come to me for firework safety, so we always cover that.

“It’s actually more helpful with the moister in the air, because that prevents more fires breaking loose.”

The firework season will wrap up Monday at midnight.

