New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt.

In 2023, it appears the first baby born at a Pine Belt hospital was at Merit Health Wesley.

According to Merit Health Wesley, a girl, named Camille, that weighed 6 pounds, 0 ounces, was born at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday. Both the mom and the baby are both reportedly doing great and have already left the hospital. The baby’s last name and the name of the parent/parents were not provided, but they are reportedly from McComb.

- (Merit Health Wesley)

On Sunday night, a boy, named Kingston Amir Keyes, that weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 6:34 p.m. at South Central Regional Medical Center. According to the hospital, his parent was Jaelyn Keyes of Laurel.

- (South Central Regional Medical Center)

Forrest General Hospital said since they did not have the first baby born in Hattiesburg in 2023, they would not be issuing a press release.

As of Monday afternoon, Wayne General Hospital has not yet reported a birth.

The information above was provided by the public relations officers from each hospital. This story may be updated when more information is provided.

Congratulations from WDAM to all of the new parents of 2023 and to all who are expecting later this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.