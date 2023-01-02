Win Stuff
Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60

Chuck Stinson, 60 years old
By Wilson Stribling
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for three decades, died Monday after an extended illness.

He was 60 years old.

Chuck was 33 when he joined WLBT in the summer of 1995, after serving as sports director at WABG in Greenwood. For the next 14 years, he covered every major sports story in Mississippi.

Chuck left WLBT in 2009 to join MORA, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency. He continued to appear on television to talk not about sports, but about the importance of organ and tissue donation.

Chuck returned to the station in 2013 to help with high-school football coverage, reporting on the “Game of the Week” each Friday night on WLBT and Fox 40. He covered his last game in September 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Regina, and their three adult daughters.

