Hattiesburg Zoo brings back popular storytime for January

Kids and adults in the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime in August and September.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once Upon a Time, at a Zoo not-so-far-away, a storytime event was being held for free - every Friday in January 2023.

The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free storytime event for children who are not yet in school and their caregivers.

Storytime will take place on Friday, January 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Each storytime will have two reading sessions - 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. - with doors opening for the first session at 10:15 a.m. Spots for each session are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We had such a great response to our Storytime Fridays in August and September; we wanted to offer it again this January,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Each week, a different book will be read to allow children to attend multiple storytime events. In addition to storytime, children can participate in an animal encounter and education session.

Storytime will take place in the Zoo’s Education Room, located in advance of the zoo’s ticket booth.

