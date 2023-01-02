Win Stuff
Hannah’s New Years Day Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and foggy as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will see partly cloudy skies. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be into the high 60s across the Pine Belt.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 70s across the area. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the mid 70s. There is a 90% chance thunderstorms on Tuesday with a level 2 risk of some storms being severe.

Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 60s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for showers on Wednesday after the AM hours.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s across the area. There is no chance for showers and skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

