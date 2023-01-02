Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens.

“Chick-fil-A’s been spot on everything they’ve handled throughout this process.” Ducker said, “Just a top-shelf organization from the beginning they started this process. So, it’s been really a joy to see this come to life.”

This week also will bring challenges in making sure that everything is going according to plan in just five short days.

“Supposed to sit down with her, our chief of police, and we’re going do one of those last meetings that you do before the actual day that they open.” Ducker said, “Hopefully, that’ll be next back end of next week. So we’re going to sit down on Tuesday, have that conversation, it’s going to be wild and we’ll have to work through that process, but at the same time that’s a growing pains and that’s a good thing.”

Currently, there are two ways to get to the restaurant—Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Hillcrest Loop.

However, with a restaurant as notorious as Chick-fil-A in terms of a heavy traffic build-up, it begs the question---will there be a new traffic light?

“We’re always looking at that.” Ducker says, “With the Gandy being MDOT, we really have to go through them on those situations.

“When it comes to a light, though, we are always having those conversations with them. We’re kind of their ears and eyes on the ground.”

No plans exist currently for a new traffic light, but Ducker said it wasn’t out of the question.

