Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An employee with the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of...
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree
City of Petal deals with bridge deterioration
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge

Latest News

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
US may execute its first openly transgender woman
Millions of Americans filed for unemployment in the spring of 2020. The $2.2 trillion Cares Act...
Fraud Files: Billions in federal funds meant to help unemployed stolen by scammers
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina