400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 households in north Lamar County are under a boil water notice.

The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for a large portion of the Oak Grove Community on Monday, Dec. 2.

The affected area stretches from the intersection of Old Highway 11 and Old Highway 24 to the intersection of Old Highway 24 and West Lake Road, including all adjacent roads. West Lake Road, however, is not included.

A second affected area stretches from the intersection of Burnt Bridge Road and Old Highway 24 to the intersection of Cameron Road and Burnt Bridge Road, including all adjacent roads. Cameron Road, however, is not included.

The boil water notice will stay in effect until further notice.

