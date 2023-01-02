Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident...
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating a suspected thief...
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect

Latest News

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident
Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening