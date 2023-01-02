Win Stuff
01/02 Ryan's "Dense Fog" Monday Morning Forecast



By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to see low-visibility issues across the Pine Belt this morning, but they shouldn’t linger long after 10 AM as we warm up. That doesn’t mean it won’t be humid, in fact that keeps rising as we head into tomorrow ahead of a round of potentially severe storms. We could see some of those storms arriving as early as this afternoon/evening though as we begin a slow ramp-up and the storms push in. At the moment there is no severe designation for the area today, but it comes right up against our western border as the day ends and carries over at least a level 3 risk for Tuesday. Current timing has our biggest risk from 10 am - 8 pm, with all modes of severe weather possible. That means the potential for larger, long-track tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and moderate hail.

We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather day, so be sure to have a warning method handy and be prepared to be “weather aware” for a good chunk of the day as this situation develops. We will have more updates tonight, and again for Sunrise tomorrow before anything concerning begins.



