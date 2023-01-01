Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant

FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland,...
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. A cold snap blanketing the Deep South has upended water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes, forcing some people to take drastic measures to get by without reliable access to running water. Officials have encouraged people across the South to drip faucets during the prolonged cold snap because water moving through pipes is less likely to freeze. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night.

Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track.

“The water system was showing signs of recovery and had reached 80 PSI by the end of the day Saturday,” Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said in an email on Sunday. “The elevated tanks had started to fill for the first time since Christmas.”

However, he said “overnight process challenges” at Curtis, Jackson’s main treatment plant, stalled that process.

“As a result, the distribution system lost pressure and most of the gains reported,” he said. “Many customers who had water restored [on Saturday] have lost pressure again.”

Curtis is Jackson’s main water treatment facility, serving approximately 43,000 connections across the city, in Byram, and parts of Hinds County.

Problems occurred on the plant’s conventional treatment side. Details of the setback were under investigation. “It’s now running again,” Henifin said. “We don’t know what happened. We’re trying to figure it out.”

Areas impacted primarily include west, central, and south Jackson, as well as elevated areas in the capital city.

“Staff at O.B. Curtis are working diligently to fully recover the process and expect to make gains again late today,” Henifin wrote. “The current goal is to restore system pressure fully by Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.”

Pressure needs to be above 80 PSI, or pounds per square inch, to ensure all customers in the city have water. Pressure needs to be around 20 PSI at each connection before officials can begin testing to have boil water notices lifted.

As Jackson continues recovery efforts, the precautionary boil notice remains in place for much of the city, with the exception of those homes and businesses in the 39211 zip code.

“All customers with water are encouraged to conserve as much as possible to speed the recovery to those without water,” Henifin wrote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident...
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating a suspected thief...
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of...
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree

Latest News

Protest takes place in Taylorsville Saturday
Protest takes place in Taylorsville Saturday
Hattiesburg brought in the New Year with its annual "Midnight on Front Street" celebration.
Hattiesburg ushers in the New Year
Downtown Hattiesburg celebrated New Year's Saturday
Downtown Hattiesburg celebrated New Year's Saturday
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death