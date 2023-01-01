Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter.

Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville.

He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel.

His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have said no foul play is suspected so far.

Family members and demonstrators marched several blocks from a grocery store parking lot to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Many believe Rasheem was murdered.

“You leave a man out there 31 days, you knew he was out there. You knew he was out there. You did nothing but feed me lies about my son,” Tiffany Carter told WDAM.

She expressed anger at TPD and said the agency should have done more to prevent Rasheem’s death.

She said just before his disappearance, Rasheem felt threatened and went to Taylorsville police for help.

She said he wanted a ride back to Laurel, but officers wouldn’t give him one.

Taylorsville Police Chief Gabe Horn said because of staffing issues and liability concerns, his officers could not give a ride to Carter.

But, he say, they did offer him assistance.

“He told the officer that night that he and his roommates had a verbal disagreement and he felt threatened and that was it,” Horn said. “(Rasheem) did tell the officer that night that was up here that he had a ride coming and the officer advised him, ‘You’re more than welcome to stay (at the police department.)’

“(But) he said, ‘No sir, I dropped a pin where I wanted to be picked up.’”

Horn said Carter left and was seen again by an officer briefly the next morning.

“He just asked for a phone charger and the officer’s charger wouldn’t fit his phone,” Horn said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. MBI and the FBI have also assisted in the case.

Sheriff Joel Houston issued the following statement in response to Saturday’s protest:

“The family of Rasheem Carter wants justice, and that is precisely what we want as well. If the evidence leads to foul play being involved, justice will be served. The case is still an ongoing investigation. MBI has been a great asset in helping with the case, and even the FBI assisted early on in the beginning of the investigation. We respect everyone’s constitutional right to protest peacefully. It is essential to us that the family know that we are there for them and will continue to work with them as long as they allow.”

Tiffany Carter would like to see the U.S. Justice Department help with the investigation.

“At this point, we have no choice but to get the Justice Department involved. We gotta do what we gotta do to get justice for my son and we won’t stop until we get it,” Carter said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 782-4531.

