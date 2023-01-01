Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an incident under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate that led to the death of a pedestrian.

HPD said emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-59 just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, a male was discovered deceased in I-59′s northbound lanes under Hardy Street,” HPD said.

The individual was struck by a 2016 Honda Civic, and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.