Ole Miss Football releases 2023 schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi welcomed the turn of the new year to Rebels fans with the full release of their 2023 football schedule.

Ole Miss Football announced its schedule on Twitter right at midnight on New Year’s Day.

The newly extended head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will host the Mercer Bears on September 2, before travelling to New Orleans to take on defending American Athletic Conference Champions, the Tulane Green Wave in a tough non-conference matchup in just the second week of the season.

The schedule won’t get any easier for Ole Miss as the Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama and to Athens to take on the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs six weeks later.

However, Ole Miss will look forward to a new season after ending this year on a four-game losing streak after starting the season winning seven-straight games and being ranked as high as the No. 9 spot in the country.

