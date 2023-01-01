MHP prepares for NYE enforcement period

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in full force Saturday during the New Year’s Eve festivities.

The goal is to have an increased law enforcement presence and decrease the amount of impaired and distracted driving on the roadways to ensure everyone has a safe holiday

Travelers not only will see troopers on roadways, but conducting rolling road blocks, checking for licenses and making sure all drivers are abiding by the law.

“We’re not here to ruin your new year, but if you choose to drive impaired, it’s a good possibility that you’re going to come hang out with us for a little while and get booked to a county jail because we don’t want you out here killing somebody else’s family,” MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows said. “A trooper’s worst nightmare is to go to somebody’s house, knocking on their door, especially during the holiday time frame such as this.”

The MHP enforcement period will run until Jan. 2 at midnight.

