Jones County using extra manpower to patrol New Year’s weekend’s roads

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be working overtime special traffic enforcement details this weekend.

Deputies will be working New Year’s Eve on Saturday and again on New Year’s Day on Sunday enforcing impaired driving laws.

Funded by a grant provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, deputies working the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” enforcement details will be seeking to stop impaired drivers.

”Our deputies will be conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints to get drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs off of our roadways,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If you are out celebrating the New Year holiday, please don’t drive impaired and run the risk of killing or injuring others or yourself.”

