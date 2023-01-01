Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former JSU linebacker, Lions’ rookie makes NFL history

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback...
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just six career NFL games, a former Jackson State linebacker has made NFL history during his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

Sunday, James Houston IV continued his historic start to his NFL career as the Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in Detroit.

Houston had three sacks against the Bears in their dominant 41-10 victory, making him the only player in NFL history to record 8 sacks (originally listed as 7.5 before being upgraded to 8) through six career games, breaking future hall-of-Famer Von Miller’s record of 6 sacks. He forced a fumble as well.

The former JSU superstar began the 2022 season on the Lions’ practice squad before signing to the active roster after his impressive debut on Thanksgiving Day against Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills.

Houston has set multiple Lions’ records as well, including becoming the first Lions’ player to record a multi-sack game in his first-career game, establishing the most sacks through three-career games in Lions’ history, and marking the first time two Lions’ rookies logged 2 sacks in the same game (defensive lineman Josh Paschal had two sacks against the Bears).

Since Houston’s arrival, the Lions’ have won four of their last six games and have a chance to clinch an NFL Wild Card playoff spot for the first time since 2016 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of...
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree
City of Petal deals with bridge deterioration
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge

Latest News

Southern Miss basketball
Southern Miss heads into New Year with 2nd Sun Belt win
Southern Miss basketball
Southern Miss heads into New Year with 2nd Sun Belt win
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
So. Miss Men’s Basketball survives late-game rally, secures first-ever Sun Belt Conference victory
TQ Newsome
USM linebacker TQ Newsome makes major impact off the field
TQ Newsome
USM linebacker TQ Newsome makes major impact off the field