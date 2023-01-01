Win Stuff
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge

City of Petal deals with bridge deterioration
City of Petal deals with bridge deterioration(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Dec. 31, 2022
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the City of Petal completed an infrastructure study on a bridge along East Eighth Street.

The study showed deterioration issues---making the bridge impassable and residents having to seek an alternate route to get to town and to the upper elementary school.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the bridge normally sees a high traffic volume.

“This is a main thoroughfare coming through here, especially to our school over here,” Ducker said. “A lot of school buses, heavy equipment, come over this bridge, so, it’s important that we get it done right.

“It’s an inconvenience, but when you’re trying to get things fixed that’s typically what it is.”

Ducker said the temporary fix will cost $20,000, but should be completed by the middle of January.

“We’ll be paying cash for it, so that’s an important part of this, but you have to understand that some of our infrastructures, bridges, roads things like that, are going to get knocked around during the year, during the budget year,” Ducker said. “So, you want to make sure you have funds out there.

“Still, going to have to live within our budget, even though we do have increasing revenue coming into the city right now so we want to be smart with our money.”

The temporary fix also will coincide with a secondary project to make the entire area safer. Ducker said.

“So, to be smart with the money, we want to make sure we can make those type of investments where with the Matthews Branch project sidewalk trail coming in here we want to make sure we got all of this area done right and want it to look right too.”

Ducker said for now the goal was to include state Rep, Larry Byrd in the conversation to figure out a long-term solution.

