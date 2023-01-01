Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

An avalanche hit a father and son in a backcountry area of Breckenridge. The father was able to...
An avalanche hit a father and son in a backcountry area of Breckenridge. The father was able to dig himself out but his son didn't survive(Summit County Rescue Group via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West.

Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).

The buried rider, who was covered in 5 feet (152 centimeters) of snow, was wearing an avalanche airbag backpack, but it wasn’t deployed. Both riders, whose names have not been released, had shovels and probes, but neither was wearing an avalanche beacon.

Another group of snowmobilers helped search for the missing rider and found his body about an hour later. The avalanche was about 2-4 feet (61-122 centimeters) deep, 500 feet (152 meters) wide and 600 feet (183 meters) long. It broke on weak snow near the bottom of the snowpack.

Also Saturday, a father and his adult son were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado when they were caught in an avalanche, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. The father was able to dig himself out, but his son was buried.

A team with a search dog found his body about two hours later. His name has not been released.

Saturday’s accidents marked the second and third avalanche fatalities this winter, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which tracks the deaths nationally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident...
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating a suspected thief...
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of...
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree

Latest News

This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting