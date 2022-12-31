Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old.

WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon.

Akard said when she was in her 20s, she was an avid motorcycle rider because she liked going fast and feeling the wind.

And on her 105th birthday, Akard was surprised by an East Tennessee biker group who took her on a ride around the neighborhood.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy, but they don’t know what they’re missing,” Akard said.

As she got on the back of the motorcycle, Akard smiled and said, “It’s been a few years.”

She sat behind someone who took the 105-year-old for a quick spin around the area.

Akard said the ride made her feel like she was 17 again as she reflected on this year’s birthday being one of the best yet.

“I’ve had just about the nicest birthday I’ve ever had,” Akard said.

Akard’s mother lived until she was 108 years old. The Tennessee resident said she is hoping to live until at least 110 with a few more motorcycle rides in her future.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Point Bridge
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident...
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
FCSO said, on Thursday, they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux,” along with students and...
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Revelers throng to New Year’s parties after COVID hiatus
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say