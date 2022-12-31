Win Stuff
From tornados to winter weather, 2022 First Alert Weather Days in review

The Pine Belt area had 11 First Alert Weather Days in 2022, ranging from tornadoes to severe cold.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - First Alert Weather days aren’t only for high threats of tornadoes. They can also be issued for winter weather, extreme heat and tropical systems moving through the Pine Belt.

Thankfully, no First Alert Weather days were issued due to tropical storms this year. It was a quiet hurricane season across the Pine Belt, but we certainly made up for it through other severe weather events.

This year, nine out of 11 First Alert Weather Days were for the threat of severe weather. These days produced wind and hail damage across the area, including several flash floods.

Notably, over 30 tornados touched down in the Pine Belt over the course of 2022. On average, most of them were EF 1′s. However, the strongest tornado of the year was an EF 3 that touched down in Greene County on November 30.

Less than a month after the Greene County tornado, WDAM issued two First Alert Weather Days for winter weather.

A pattern flip gave the Pine Belt wind chill factors in the single digits. This extreme cold caused plumbing issues for local residents, and the temperatures were almost unbearable in southern Mississippi.

