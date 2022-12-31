Win Stuff
South Mississippians get lottery fever for Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $685 million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $685 million dollars.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mega Millions-mania across South Mississippi.

$685 million dollars are up for grabs for anyone who can match all winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. Players try their hand at winning the $685 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot.

Some people are already making plans on how they would spend the money.

“I would build my dream house and pay off the fund on our church building,” said Austin Hynson.

Hynson is from Mobile. He travels across state lines to take part in the lottery fever, with hopes to one day win big.

“I’ve been playing since I was a kid. Whenever we’d go on trips or go to the beach, we’d always get the scratch-off. In college, my college coach would always make fun of me for playing the lottery whenever we’d travel. I’d always tell them, ‘you can’t win if you don’t play,’” said Hynson.

“I will make sure all my family is taken care of,” said Jaime Mirez.

Mirez has tested his luck for 15 years. He wants to make sure his loved ones get a touch of funds too.

“You know, maybe even putting everyone together and buying a lot of land. I would get a house and then buy a separate 75 acre ranch. Put a little house in there and make that a little get together spot. I would give some to charity. There are a few charities that we would give it to. We would give them a little bit,” said Mirez.

