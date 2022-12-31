Win Stuff
Skies will clear out tomorrow as we end 2022.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/30
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This evening will be cloudy and cool with temperatures hold steady in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy with a stray shower or two, but the afternoon will be nicer as skies clear out. Highs will make it into the low 70s for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s as we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered T-Storms will move in on Monday as a system swings through the southeast. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be rainy with a good chance of widespread thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on that for you. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

