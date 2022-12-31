Win Stuff
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree

A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of...
A good-natured memorial was erected on the site where an errant driver took down a City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree that had been anchored in the middle of a roundabout for about nine days.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A good-natured memorial has been set up on the site where once stood a Christmas tree that was a memorial itself to honor a late City of Hattiesburg employee.

The Christmas tree that had been erected in Hattiesburg’s downtown roundabout on Dec. 21 lasted less than a full nine days before being knocked to pieces by an errant motorist Friday morning.

The tree was removed, but certainly not forgotten.

Two signs on the roundabout spell out one message: “H’burg Strong” and five artificial trees of varying Charlie Brown-like proportions defying the direction that the car had come across the roundabout..

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city had every intention of resurrecting the memorial Christmas tree next in the 2023 holiday season.

