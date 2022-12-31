Win Stuff
‘Just the beginning,’ says Mayor Rogers of Lumberton’s efforts to combat drainage issues

Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city has spent more than $300,000 thousand to fix the water pipes underground, some of which are more than 40 years old.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Many have complained about constant flooding in the streets and residential areas of Lumberton due to a poor drainage system.

Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city has spent more than $300,000 thousand to fix the water pipes underground, some of which are more than 40 years old. While he is proud of this work, he said it is just the beginning.

“We just finished those projects up,” said Rogers. “We hit the hardest-hit areas throughout the city. We know we can’t get them all, but we tried to get some of the hardest-hit areas. So, we have those areas now completed.

“We do know that we have a long way to go. It’s just a little bite out of the apple, but we do have a long way to go. We’re hitting those. The council and I are hitting those areas hard.”

Rogers added that the city has dedicated more than $1 million to other developmental projects in 2023.

