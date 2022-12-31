Win Stuff
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash

City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning.

City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car.

The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated to Hattiesburg’s former construction manager, Skip Matthew, who passed away earlier this year.

Mayor Toby Barker took the accident as an opportunity to address a serious issue concerning motorists in the Hub City.

“Hattiesburg’sOne thing we do take away from this, though, is we’re going to have to do something, as a community, about the number of people who are driving around without insurance,” said Barker. “It’s one thing to make decisions that affect only you, but when you affect other people, and you’re not able to make them whole, that’s a problem. And so, we’re going to look at some potential solutions to decrease the number of uninsured drivers in our community because that’s a real problem. "

There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

