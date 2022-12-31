Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City prepares for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its New Year’s Eve tradition of dropping the Hub City sign at a celebration downtown.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its New Year’s Eve tradition of dropping the Hub City sign at a celebration downtown.

The event will include several activities like food trucks, live music and fireworks.

Ryan Moore, the public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, said HPD would be out in full force tomorrow night.

“We’ll not only have extra officers there; we’ll have everybody throughout the crowd, throughout the downtown area, as well as other units on the outskirts of that, just making sure everything goes according to plan,” said Moore.

The city will also close roads in preparation for the event, starting at 4 p.m. and closing the downtown area to traffic for the night.

“In the event you do come downtown, there are barricades that are in place for a reason,” said Moore. “Please don’t go around those barricades, don’t move those barricades or try to use a vehicle to go around them or travel that roadway. They are closed for your safety and for the reason of the event.”

Moore added that fireworks are illegal if you plan to celebrate within city limits and can get you in trouble with the law.

“Do not shoot fireworks,” said Moore. “They are against city ordinance. Leave that to the professionals.”

The Hub City New Year’s Eve celebration will begin downtown tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
Jackson Point Bridge
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

Latest News

6pm Headlines 12/30
6pm Headlines 12/30
Hub City Humane Society encourages firework safety for animals
Hub City Humane Society encourages firework safety for animals
Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city has spent more than $300,000 thousand to fix the water pipes...
‘Just the beginning,’ says Mayor Rogers of Lumberton’s efforts to combat drainage issues
Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city has spent more than $300,000 thousand to fix the water pipes...
‘Just the beginning,’ says Mayor Rogers of Lumberton’s efforts to combat drainage issues