Hub City prepares for annual New Year’s Eve celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its New Year’s Eve tradition of dropping the Hub City sign at a celebration downtown.

The event will include several activities like food trucks, live music and fireworks.

Ryan Moore, the public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, said HPD would be out in full force tomorrow night.

“We’ll not only have extra officers there; we’ll have everybody throughout the crowd, throughout the downtown area, as well as other units on the outskirts of that, just making sure everything goes according to plan,” said Moore.

The city will also close roads in preparation for the event, starting at 4 p.m. and closing the downtown area to traffic for the night.

“In the event you do come downtown, there are barricades that are in place for a reason,” said Moore. “Please don’t go around those barricades, don’t move those barricades or try to use a vehicle to go around them or travel that roadway. They are closed for your safety and for the reason of the event.”

Moore added that fireworks are illegal if you plan to celebrate within city limits and can get you in trouble with the law.

“Do not shoot fireworks,” said Moore. “They are against city ordinance. Leave that to the professionals.”

The Hub City New Year’s Eve celebration will begin downtown tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

