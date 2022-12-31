Win Stuff
Hub City Humane Society encourages firework safety for animals

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people across the Pine Belt are planning to celebrate the new year with fireworks, making for a loud and festive night - much to the dismay of family pets.

The Hub City Humane Society encourages everybody, not just pet owners, to be mindful of animals on New Year’s Eve. The loud noises from fireworks can cause an animal to run away, dig out of its yard or become distressed.

“If you find a stray animal, or an animal that has become loose or gotten scared and ran away from their home, get them,” said Sally Crane, the Hub City Humane Society board vice president. “You can take them to the local vet or your local shelter, and you can get them scanned, and if they have a microchip, they can be reunited.”

The Hub City Humane Society also encourages all pet owners to ensure their pets’ tags and collars are updated in case the pet runs off due to the NYE festivities.

