HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating a suspected thief...
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying/locating a suspected thief caught on camera during n early Saturday morning commercial robbery.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Any information about the incident or the suspect are asked to please call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

