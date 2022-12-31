HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning.
The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Any information about the incident or the suspect are asked to please call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).
