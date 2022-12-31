HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Any information about the incident or the suspect are asked to please call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.